Business
Company launches denim thong as ‘show-stopping festival outfit’
Forget skinny jeans, the hottest new denim trend is . . . skivvy jeans?
PrettyLittleThing, a budget fashion brand regularly endorsed by Instagram models, recently unveiled its “Mid Wash Denim Knicker,” which features a thong-style back and is described as “a show-stopping festival outfit that is gonna get you noticed for all of the right reasons.”
These short shorts — which retail for $25 and are somehow already sold out — are going viral on social media.
“How ridiculous,” wrote one user on Twitter. “I worry about the people who would actually buy this.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Fox News