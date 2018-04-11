Company launches denim thong as ‘show-stopping festival outfit’

Forget skinny jeans, the hottest new denim trend is . . . skivvy jeans?

PrettyLittleThing, a budget fashion brand regularly endorsed by Instagram models, recently unveiled its “Mid Wash Denim Knicker,” which features a thong-style back and is described as “a show-stopping festival outfit that is gonna get you noticed for all of the right reasons.”

These short shorts — which retail for $25 and are somehow already sold out — are going viral on social media.

“How ridiculous,” wrote one user on Twitter. “I worry about the people who would actually buy this.” – READ MORE

