Company Beloved by Sportsmen Around the Country Cuts Ties with NRA

A longtime business partner of the National Rifle Association has become the latest company to announce it is cutting ties with the organization.

Yeti, whose coolers have been popular items with attendees of various NRA events around the country, notified the NRA last week it is ending its association with the organization.

According to an email sent Friday from former NRA president Marion Hammer, who currently serves as executive director for the Unified Sportsmen of Florida, Yeti gave no reason for its decision.

“Suddenly, without prior notice, Yeti has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” the email reads. “They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.

“That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, Yeti should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.”

Yeti, based in Austin, Texas, makes high-end outdoor products, including coolers and mugs that are known for their durability and keeping products cold for days. – READ MORE

