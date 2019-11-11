Commuters delighted by group of golden retrievers waiting in line on train platform

Commuters were given paws for thought when they spotted a dozen golden retrievers lining up on their own — to wait for a train.

The adorable dogs, dubbed “good boys and girls” by witnesses, were spotted patiently waiting on the platform.

More than 30 thousand social media users shared a picture of the golden dogs waiting at Barnes Station, in southwest London, and posted hilarious puns about why they could be waiting. One called the scene a meeting of “Very Important Puppies,” while another branded it the “Andrex puppy reunion.” (Andrex, a brand of British toilet tissue, often features an “Andrex puppy” in its marketing campaigns.)

The dogs were gathered on the platform for a photo as part of a charity calendar to raise money for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A total of 26 dogs posed at 13 locations across Barnes, including one shot of a handsome pair enjoying a “dog date” at the cinema.

Four perky retrievers were also captured as they strode across a crosswalk in another shot imitating the Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road” album cover. – READ MORE