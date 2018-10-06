Community College Professor Compares Presidential Alert Message to Rape

Professor Dianne Phillips expressed her dismay in a tweet on Wednesday, stating her phone “was assaulted” and that she herself felt violated upon receiving the Presidential Emergency Alert through text message.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was followed up with another tweet Thursday morning, in which Phillips claimed she had been “attacked by a troll algorithm” on Facebook. – READ MORE

Three litigious New Yorkers are suing President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over the “presidential alert” text message that went out on Wednesday, CNET reports.

The presidential alerts are for emergency situations only, as has been widely noted. The president directs FEMA to issue the alert; FEMA then issues the alert. But the plaintiffs in this lawsuit say they’re afraid Trump will misuse the system and will send “weaponized disinformation” to their cellphones whenever he likes.

“Plaintiffs are American citizens who do not wish to receive text messages, or messages of any kind, on any topic or subject, from defendant Trump,” the complaint reads, said CNET. “His rise to power was facilitated by weaponized disinformation that he broadcast into the public information sphere via Twitter in addition to traditional mass media.”

The plaintiffs added that they’re concerned Trump will send “arbitrary, biased [and] irrational” messages instead of true emergency alerts. Since it’s not exactly clear what constitutes an “emergency,” they said, Trump will be free to call anything an “act of terrorism” and “threat to public safety” — and therefore order an alert.

The plaintiffs’ main complaint is that presidential alerts are compulsory — there’s no way to opt out of receiving them. They argue that under civil rights law, the government cannot use cellphones to compel listening — and that the alert will “trespass into and hijack” their devices without a warrant or individual consent.- READ MORE