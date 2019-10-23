Communist-China-Loving Lebron James Just Disgraced Our National Anthem Then the ENTIRE NBA in Two Disturbing Video Clips

Share:

Two disturbing video clips from Tuesday have surfaced involving Communist China’s unofficial spokesman/ambassador Lebron James.

This guy proved once again he is a phony on and off the court.

Sad.

Enjoy:

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply