Communist-China-Loving Lebron James Just Disgraced Our National Anthem Then the ENTIRE NBA in Two Disturbing Video Clips

Two disturbing video clips from Tuesday have surfaced involving Communist China’s unofficial spokesman/ambassador Lebron James.
This guy proved once again he is a phony on and off the court.
Sad.
Enjoy:
Lebron James disrespecting the National Anthem last night…. pic.twitter.com/h6U28dmEfl
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2019
@stoolpresidente @FeitsBarstool @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake @barstoolsports Pretty sure Lebron flopped all the way to China on that one… pic.twitter.com/Vn0Ik4KhBp
— Chris (@Chris_232323) October 23, 2019
SACK OF SHIT https://t.co/vCsbQh5z2e
— KING BRONCO 😏👑 (@MistaBRONCO) October 23, 2019