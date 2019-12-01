Communist China is now using left-wing talking points to attack America as ‘racist’

Communist China is angry at President Trump for signing legislation in support of the Hong Kong protest movement. Oddly, one of the ways that China has decided to get even with Trump is by pulling a page out of the American left’s playbook: accuse the U.S. of being racist.

According to CNBC, an official from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs office launched a tweet thread on Thanksgiving morning attacking President Trump and America, replete with accusations of racial inequality and disparities in the U.S.

The news agency reports the tweets came from Lijian Zhao, the deputy director general at the ministry’s Information Department, signifying “this is obviously an officially sanctioned move by Beijing.”

In Washington, the white seldom go to SE area, as it’s an area for the black. President Trump even demanded 4 women lawmakers of color to leave US. Out of respect for President Trump, US & the black there, please follow “America First” policy & take care of racial discrimination. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 28, 2019

As writer Jake Novak's CNBC column notes, Zhao's Twitter thread is largely based on U.S. left-wing talking points and exploiting racial tensions, regardless of whether they are real or perceived.