Committee To Protect Journalists Blames Trump’s Rhetoric For Mail Bomber. That’s Just Wrong.

Even though the suspected mail bomber is an avowed crazy person with a history of criminal conduct going all the way back to 2002, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is now blaming President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for the spate of attempted terrorist attacks.

“It would be reckless and dangerous for President Trump to continue his rhetorical assaults on the press and branding of journalists as enemies of the people after this spate of package bombs aimed at political figures and CNN,” said CPJ Executive Director Robert Mahoney in a statement.

“While we cannot say that Trump’s speech directly incites violence, it is clear that some people are influenced by it,” the statement continues. “Journalists across the country feel unsafe because of the constant hostility and belittling of their role in our democracy by the head of state. It needs to stop.”

Truth be told, the media would have said the same thing had the bomber been sending his care packages to people just for the thrill of it. This past summer, when a crazed gunman killed five innocent people at the Capital Gazette due to a personal squabble he had with the newspaper, the immediate reaction was to blame President Trump for calling the “fake news media the enemy of the people.” – READ MORE