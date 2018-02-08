Comey’s Assistant Leaves FBI. The Flyer For His Farewell Party Is Disturbing.

On Tuesday, Saagar Enjeti of The Daily Caller uncovered a copy of a flyer for the farewell party for former FBI director James Comey’s assistant, Josh Campbell. Here it is:

EXCLUSIVE: I obtained a copy of former @Comey assistant @joshscampbell's goodbye flyer at the FBI. It invites attendee's to "celebrate his new endeavor defending the bureau as an LE analyst at @CNN" https://t.co/JgjzVSJd1m pic.twitter.com/BXStmSgzcq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 6, 2018

Note the ridiculousness of the statement on the flyer that colleagues will “celebrate his new endeavor defending the Bureau as a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst!” – READ MORE

The former FBI agent who announced his retirement from the federal agency in a New York Times column Friday after claiming the “relentless attacks on the bureau” made it “impossible” to continue working there, promptly received a CNN job as a law enforcement analyst in less than 48 hours.

Josh Campbell, who until a few hours ago, billed himself on his Twitter account as an “assistant” to former FBI Director James Comey (he has since deleted this fact from his bio), debuted on CNN Monday. The author section of his NYT column also notes that he served as “special assistant to the bureau’s director.”

It remains unclear why Campbell has decided to remove this information from his account, but Comey did share his Times column on Twitter Friday and said Campbell’s “voice is an important addition to the national conversation.” The hat tip signals a relationship between the two men and possible knowledge of Campbell’s new role as a cable news pundit.

The quick transition from FBI agent to on-air contributor raises questions about Campbell’s relationship with the network. The cable news network has relied on anonymous sources within the federal law enforcement agency during the Trump administration. – READ MORE

Just on Friday, Comey went to social media regarding the FISA memo that President Trump recently de-classified. In a word, his tweet is schizophrenic.

With half of his take already out there, Comey then shifted a full 180: “Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pointed out the inherent contradiction (a weird kind of schizophrenia for a guy who used to run the nation’s premier law enforcement agency).

James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds. https://t.co/RIqTGpUwk2 — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 2, 2018

Assange tweeted, “James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds.’” – READ MORE