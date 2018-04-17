Comey told Obama he dreaded prospect of working under Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday he told former President Obama after the 2016 election that he was dreading working in the Trump administration.

Comey told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he met with Obama shortly after Trump was elected. The sitting president reassured Comey that he’d properly handled the FBI investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton‘s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State, despite her campaign blaming the probe for late sinking poll numbers.

Comey said he thanked Obama, and told him that “I dread the next four years. But in many ways, I feel great pressure to stay to try and protect the institution I lead.”

“I had some sense of the nature and character of the new president of the United States. And I worried very much that there would be an effort to erode the independence of the FBI,” Comey said. – READ MORE

