COMEY SPEAKS: Giuliani Wrong For Comparing FBI Raiders To ‘Stormtroopers’

Giuliani also took aim at the FBI for raiding the home and office of Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“The settlement payment, which is a very regular thing for lawyers to do. The question there was, the only possible violation there would be: Was it a campaign finance violation? Which usually results in a fine, by the way, not this big stormtroopers coming in and breaking down his apartment and breaking down his office.”

I know the New York FBI. There are no “stormtroopers” there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth. Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis. — James Comey (@Comey) May 3, 2018

