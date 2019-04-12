Comey says he had ‘no idea what the heck’ Barr meant by saying ‘spying did occur’ on Trump campaign

Former FBI Director James Comey said he has “no idea what the heck” Attorney General William Barr meant when he said there was “spying” on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Comey made the comment at the Hewlett Foundation’s Verify Conference Thursday, according to the Daily Beast.

He reportedly added, “The only thing I can say generally is that I think his career has earned him (Barr) a presumption that he will be one of the rare Trump cabinet members who will stand up for truth and facts…language like this makes it harder, but I still think he’s entitled to that presumption.”

Comey echoed the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies Thursday, saying Russia intervened in the 2016 election to damage American democracy and bolster Trump, which Russian officials have denied, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet reported Comey said Thursday that Trump’s “denial of a fundamental attack” on the U.S. and his silence is an invitation for it to happen again.

When Comey was asked what he would do differently in 2013, the year he was sworn in to what was slated to be a 10-year term, he joked, “Can I decline to accept the appointment as FBI director?” – READ MORE