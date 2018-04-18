Comey Ratings Dwarfed by Stormy’s

Fired FBI Director James Comey’s highly anticipated interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos finally aired Sunday night, and quite a few people tuned in to see what Comey had to say.

However, not nearly as many people tuned in to see Comey criticize and smear President Donald Trump this weekend as had tuned in to see adult film actress Stormy Daniels do pretty much the same about a month ago.

According to the New York Post, the Nielsen Media Research ratings revealed that Comey’s ABC interview drew approximately 9.3 million viewers, a significant turnout for the network.

Unfortunately for ABC, their much-hyped interview with Comey failed to draw more viewers than the Country Music Awards, which aired at the same time on CBS, an awards show that pulled in about 12.1 million viewers, making it the overall highest rated program of the evening.

Furthermore, Comey’s interview also fell far short of the ratings numbers achieved by CBS’ “60 Minutes” with their March 25 interview with Daniels, which drew an estimated 22 million viewers. – READ MORE

