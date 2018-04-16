Comey: Not an overstatement to say it’s a dangerous time for our country

Former FBI Director James Comey said he didn’t think it was an overstatement to say it’s a “dangerous time in our country” during his first interview since being fired by President Trump.

Comey made the remark after ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in their interview Sunday night said his forthcoming book had a “sense of alarm” about it.

“I worry that the norms at the center of this country — we can fight as Americans about guns or taxes or immigration, and we always have,” Comey said. “But what we have in common is a set of norms. Most importantly, the truth. ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident,’ right?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1