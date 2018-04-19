Comey memos could land Rosenstein in contempt of Congress: Top Democrat

The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee says Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., is poised to subpoena the Justice Department for former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, which the agency so far has failed to produce.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., warned such a move puts Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in jeopardy of being placed in contempt of Congress and the special counsel investigation of being shut down prematurely.

Nadler announced in a statement that Goodlatte informed him Wednesday that “he intends to issue a subpoena to the Department of Justice — in this case to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.” – READ MORE

