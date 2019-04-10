Comey memos contained far more sensitive info than previously known, FBI filing reveals

Former FBI Director James Comey included a slew of sensitive and classified information in a series of comprehensive personal memos — including not only the details of his conversations with President Trump, but also the “code name and true identity” of a confidential source, according to a court-ordered filing by the Justice Department late Monday.

The filing acknowledges that Comey maintained a far more detailed and lengthy private paper trail than was previously known, and that federal investigators apparently hoped to use Comey’s contemporaneous, secretive writings to test the truthfulness of Trump’s comments as part of a then-ongoing obstruction of justice inquiry.

Comey meticulously outlined “foreign intelligence information obtained from and through” the key human source, “information about whether the FBI initiated coverage through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on a particular individual,” relevant “sources and methods” used in the FBI’s investigation, as well as “information concerning the President’s foreign policy decisionmaking,” according to the DOJ.

All of that information is “currently and properly classified,” the DOJ noted.

Additionally, Comey's memos included documentation of "non-public interactions" between "specific foreign governments and officials" and U.S. government officials. Disclosing those details, the DOJ insisted, "could reasonably be expected" to "affect the United States' relationship with those countries."


