Comey: I wrote about 3 presidents, 2 of whom illustrated ‘ethical leadership’

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that he wrote about three presidents in his new book, adding that two of them illustrated “ethical leadership.”

“My book is about ethical leadership & draws on stories from my life & lessons I learned from others,” Comey tweeted.

“3 presidents are in my book: 2 help illustrate the values at the heart of ethical leadership; 1 serves as a counterpoint. I hope folks read the whole thing and find it useful.”

Comey did not identify the presidents he described. – READ MORE

