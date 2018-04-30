Comey: I have serious doubts about Trump’s credibility whether under oath or not

Former FBI Director James Comey said during an interview on Sunday he has serious doubts about President Trump‘s credibility whether he is under oath or not.

“I have serious doubts about his credibility,” Comey told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“Whether he were under oath or not?” Todd asked.

“Correct,” Comey responded. “And sometimes people who have serious credibility problems can tell the truth when they realize that the consequences of not telling the truth in an interview or in the grand jury would be dire. But you’d have to go in with a healthy sense that he might lie to you.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1