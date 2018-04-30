James Comey calls House Russia probe a ‘wreck,’ dismisses report as ‘political document’ (VIDEO)

Former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday slammed the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, referring to the panel as a “wreck.”

WATCH: Former FBI Director James @Comey tells Chuck Todd that partisanship has “wrecked” the House Intelligence Committee #MTP Comey: The House Republicans’ report “strikes me as a political document” pic.twitter.com/zzKLaNVLCD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 29, 2018

“It wrecked the committee,” Comey told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” referring to the politicization of the panel.

“It damaged relationships with the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court, the intelligence communities. It’s just a wreck,” he continued.- READ MORE

