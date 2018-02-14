Comey Held Secret Obama White House Meeting Before The Inauguration

FBI Director James Comey held a secret Oval Office meeting with President Barack Obama two weeks before Trump’s inauguration and may have deliberately misled Congress about it, according to an email sent by National Security Advisor Susan Rice that GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham partially unclassified.

The meeting — which Comey never previously disclosed to Congress — occurred in the White House on Jan. 5, 2017. It included Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Rice deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Comey. The topic of the meeting was potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

By failing to inform the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the meeting in his June 8, 2017, testimony, Comey may have deliberately and intentionally misled Congress about his interactions with the former president, especially a meeting so close to Trump entering the White House.

Grassley/Graham release a partially redacted email sent by Susan Rice to herself on Jan. 20, 2017 — 15 minutes after Trump took office — detailing a Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting w Obama about Russian hacking: pic.twitter.com/QRnYTmOfXF — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 12, 2018

“President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office,” Rice wrote in an email written the day before the inauguration. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

An unusual email has been uncovered from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to herself. It appears that she is using it as a record of a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting she had with then-President Barack Obama. The email details what the White House knew of Russian interference with the 2016 election at that time.

The email stands out because of the strange phrasing used, saying they were operating “by the book.”

Why would “by the book” be stressed if things were always done by the book? Former Judge Andrew Napolitano raises an interesting theory as to why this might be.

“This is probably an attempt by Susan Rice to reconstruct history, to make Barack Obama appear as though he was ignorant of the fray, fomented by his administration to undermine the incoming president.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White House on Tuesday said an email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day “raises a lot of serious questions.”

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) called on Rice this week to explain what they described as an “unusual” email she sent insisting that former President Barack Obama wanted to make sure the investigation into Russian meddling was done “by the book.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that the email suggests the Obama administration “didn’t operate by the book.” – READ MORE