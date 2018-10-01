Comey: FBI sees Kavanaugh’s yearbook claims as ‘flashing signal to dig deeper’

Former FBI Director James Comey in a New York Times op-ed wrote that the FBI should be skeptical about comments Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made regrading his high school yearbook, insisting they are a sign the bureau must “dig deeper.”

Comey said Kavanaugh was lying about phrases in his high school yearbook during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

“[FBI agents] know that little lies point to bigger lies,” Comey wrote. “They know that obvious lies by the nominee about the meaning of words in a yearbook are a flashing signal to dig deeper.”

The Supreme Court pick responded aggressively when Democratic senators pushed him on references to "boofing," "Devil's Triangle" and drinking in his high school yearbook.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"