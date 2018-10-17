Comey donates maximum amount to Democratic challenger in Virginia House race

Former FBI Director James Comey donated the maximum legal amount to Democratic candidate Jennifer Wexton as she campaigns to unseat vulnerable Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in November.

Comey donated $2,700 to Wexton’s campaign in September as the Virginia Democrat continues to gain momentum in the state’s hotly-contested 10th congressional district race, Federal Election Commission filings show.

The former FBI head has traditionally donated to Republican campaigns, including Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.

However, Comey, who was fired by President Trump in May 2017, revealed earlier this year that he was leaving the Republican party because of the president.