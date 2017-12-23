Comey Channels His Inner Hillary Clinton, Blames Criticism of Defrocked Top FBI Lawyer & Pal on Politics; Not Media Leaks

Former FBI Director James Comey defended the bureau’s top lawyer on Friday, alleging that he is being “attacked for partisan gain.”

Comey spoke out on Twitter in response to recent stories about James A. Baker, his friend and the FBI’s general counsel.

“Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain,” Comey wrote.

“James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be.”

Comey appeared to be triggered by a report published by Politico on Friday which insinuated that Baker may have been a source for a reporter at the left-leaning news outlet Mother Jones.

