Politics

Comey Attacks Obama: ‘Jeopardized DOJ’ During Clinton Investigation

But one portion of the interview that did not air in Sunday evening’s broadcast — but is featured on the network’s website and appears in transcripts of the interview — featured Comey speaking about comments made by former President Barack Obama during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Comey said the now-former president made comments about the investigation that should not have been made

“We had the problem that President Obama had twice publicly basically said, ‘There’s no there, there,’” Comey said, suggesting Obama “jeopardized” the Justice Department’s credibility due to his nonchalant attitude toward the Clinton investigation.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” in October 2015, Obama claimed Clinton had merely made a “mistake” while using a private email server but that it did not endanger America’s national security.

In April 2016, Obama told “Fox News Sunday” that no harm had been done to national security because Clinton would never “intentionally” place the U.S. in a jeopardizing state. – READ MORE

'He didn't have any insight into the case ...'

