WATCH: Comey Says It Wasn’t His ‘Goal’ To Give Trump All The Facts On Dossier

James Comey told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not tell President Trump the infamous Fusion GPS dossier was funded by the DNC because he didn’t view it as necessary.

“Did you tell him the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents?” Stephanopoulos asked the former FBI director in an interview set to air on Sunday night.

“No, I don’t even think I used the words ‘Steele Dossier,’” Comey responded. “I just talked about additional material.” – READ MORE

