True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Comey Says It Wasn’t His ‘Goal’ To Give Trump All The Facts On Dossier

Posted on by
Share:

James Comey told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not tell President Trump the infamous Fusion GPS dossier was funded by the DNC because he didn’t view it as necessary.

“Did you tell him the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents?” Stephanopoulos asked the former FBI director in an interview set to air on Sunday night.

“No, I don’t even think I used the words ‘Steele Dossier,’” Comey responded. “I just talked about additional material.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Comey Admits He Hid Extremely Important Info On Steele Dossier From Trump - 'Wasn't Necessary For My Goal'
Comey Admits He Hid Extremely Important Info On Steele Dossier From Trump - 'Wasn't Necessary For My Goal'

James Comey told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he did not tell President Trump the infamous Fusion GPS dossier was funded by the DNC because he didn't view it as necessary. "Did you tell him the St

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: