Comedienne Sarah Silverman upset over being fired from a movie over her old blackface photo

Silverman wore blackface makeup during a 2007 episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program.” She eventually expressed remorse over the skit.

Silverman, during a recent discussion on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” admitted that the 2007 episode recently cost her a job in a movie.

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part, then at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode,” she admitted. “I didn’t fight it.”

Silverman said she was disappointed in the executives’ decisions to fire her from the production, but she understood. – READ MORE