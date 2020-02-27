Comedian Who Mocked Crenshaw’s Eye Patch, Then Apologized, Now Says ‘I Kind Of Got Forced To Apologize’

Remember when comedian and Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson mocked the eye-patch of former Navy Seal Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye to a bomb in Afghanistan? Remember when Davidson subsequently apologized for the remark?

Guess what. Now he’s stating that he “kind of got forced to apologize.”

The Daily Beast reports that in his new Netflix stand-up special showing his “Alive from New York” routine, Davidson preaches, “I didn’t think I did anything wrong. It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous.” He added, “So I made fun of this guy with an eyepatch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize.” He referenced his mother, whom he calls on stage his “roommate,” getting death threats, adding, “My roommate thought I should apologize so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

The story of Davidson and Crenshaw began in November 2018, when Davidson said about Crenshaw on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” “You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” – READ MORE

