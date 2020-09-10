Comedian Trevor Noah Offended By Gender Reveal Parties: Child Hasn’t Picked Gender Yet

During a supposedly comedic segment on California wildfires, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah railed against “gender reveal” parties as “outdated” celebrations of “a baby’s genitalia,” particularly given what we’re “learning” about “gender” in 2020.

While attempting a humorous bit about a gender reveal party in California that potentially sparked the El Dorado Fire, Noah interrupted the jokes with some Woke knowledge: children don’t “know” their gender until they are old enough to choose one themselves.

“This has to stop, right? Or, if you insist on a gender reveal, you have to do something that helps the situation: ‘The water’s pink! It’s a girl!’” the comedian said, as a graphic of a helicopter dropping pink water over fire appeared over his left shoulder.

Then Noah got deeply serious: “And aside from all the damage it can cause, celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated. Like, given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender,” he said, adding, “and to pitch in some cash for the fire damage.” – READ MORE

