Comedian Samantha Bee Apologizes For Turning Embattled NY AG Eric Schneiderman Into A ‘Superhero’

Comedian Samantha Bee’s TBS political humor program, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” was forced to issue an apology Tuesday for portraying now-former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least four women, as an anti-Trump “superhero.”

The segment, now renamed on YouTube as “Former AG Tricks Sam Into Thinking He Was Decent” is . . . well, it’s embarrassing (and it was embarrassing before The New Yorker published an expose on Schneiderman’s alleged sexual exploits).

The show issued a statement late Tuesday distancing itself, and host Bee, from Schneiderman’s actions. We taped this segment before the allegations against Eric Schneiderman came to light, and we sincerely apologize for characterizing him as a hero when, to so many women, he was the vilest villain. We’re keeping this piece online in the interest of integrity. We encourage you to make a donation to an anti-domestic violence organization like The Battered Women’s Justice Project: http://www.bwjp.org/ Also, if you’re a f**king disgrace, please consider not coming on our show. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1