Comedian: Hollywood Left Trying to See ‘Who Can Be the Most Rude’ to Conservatives (VIDEO)

Comedian Michael Loftus said Sunday that he believes liberal celebrities are competing to see who can be the most rude to conservatives.

Stars like Robert De Niro, Bill Maher and Seth Rogen have recently been in the news for their anti-Trump actions and comments.

De Niro went on a profanity-laced tirade about President Trump during the Tony Awards, Maher said he was hoping for a recession to oust Trump from office and Rogen said he refused to take a photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan because of Rogen’s opposition to the Trump administration.