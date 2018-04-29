True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Comedian crosses way over line at WH press dinner; Sarah Sanders endures mean, sexist attack (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

The liberals’ War on Women kicked into high gear at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, when D-lister Michelle Wolf tore into WH press secretary Sarah Sanders in a series of sexist, cringe-worthy attacks disguised as “comedy.”

Wolf gleefully mocked Sanders’ appearance and job performance in nasty jabs that even some liberals thought crossed the line. “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Comedian crosses way over line at WH press dinner; Sarah Sanders endures mean, sexist attack
Comedian crosses way over line at WH press dinner; Sarah Sanders endures mean, sexist attack

The liberals’ War on Women kicked into high gear at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, when D-lister Michelle Wolf tore into WH press secretary Sarah Sanders in a series of sexist, cringe-worthy attacks disguised as “comedy.” Wolf gleefully mocked Sanders’ appearance and job performance in nasty jabs that even some liberals thought crossed the…

Conservative News Today Conservative News Today
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: