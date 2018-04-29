Comedian crosses way over line at WH press dinner; Sarah Sanders endures mean, sexist attack (VIDEO)

The liberals’ War on Women kicked into high gear at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, when D-lister Michelle Wolf tore into WH press secretary Sarah Sanders in a series of sexist, cringe-worthy attacks disguised as “comedy.”

Wolf gleefully mocked Sanders’ appearance and job performance in nasty jabs that even some liberals thought crossed the line. “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.” – READ MORE

