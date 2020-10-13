Come on, Man: Biden Says GOP Efforts to Confirm Barrett Are ‘Not Constitutional’

What’s the doddering old fool talking about now? Every once in a while Joe Biden lets loose a supposed political attack that ends up having everyone pointing their fingers at him and laughing.

Biden referred to the Republican efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as “not constitutional.” Why? Apparently, because people are going to the polls and voting for president. What does that have to do with whether the Barrett confirmation is “constitutional” or not? No one can say, but like Bluto in Animal House, “Forget it, he’s rolling.”

Washington Examiner: “The only court-packing is going on right now. It’s going on with the Republicans,” Biden told reporters Saturday in Delaware. “It’s not constitutional what they’re doing. We should be focused on what’s happening right now.”

Biden reiterated how voters have already begun casting their ballots as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares for Barrett’s four days of confirmation hearings, starting on Monday.

Someone should put back some of those brain cells that are dribbling out of his ears. Voting for a president does not automatically negate his constitutional powers. Once voting starts, the president doesn’t suddenly lose his authority under the constitution. Even after he’s re-elected or defeated, Donald Trump will be able to exercise those powers until at least January 20 at 12:00 p.m. – READ MORE

