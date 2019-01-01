‘Come Back From Vacation’: Trump Pounces on Democrats for Refusing to Return to DC for a Vote

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Democratic members of Congress who are refusing to hold a vote on the final appropriations bills of 2018.

On December 22, the United States government entered a partial shutdown due to a disagreement between the White House and Senate Democrats on the amount of funding needed to secure the southern border.

The president has made it clear that he wouldn’t sign a bill that doesn’t including some funding for a southern border wall, and the shutdown is expected to last until the new Congress convenes — and maybe longer.

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

Trump even addressed several of the talking points launched by Democrats, who called the wall “immoral,” claiming that it is “far more immoral” to let Americans die as a result of crime and drugs flowing over the border. – READ MORE