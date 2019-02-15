Combat Veterans Armed With Semi-Automatic Rifles To Patrol Florida School After Mass Shootings In State

Another Florida school is actively taking precautions against shooters by hiring armed combat veterans to patrol its campus, a year after the tragic Parkland shooting.

“If someone walks onto this campus, they’re going to be shot and killed,” said school principal Bill Jones, according to the Bradenton Herald. “We’re not going to talk with them. We’re not going to negotiate. We are going to put them down, as quickly as possible.” One guard with 15 years of infantry experience has patrolled the campus for a number of months, HuffPost reported. A second guard will patrol the campus starting at the end of February.

The hires coincide with the one year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland. Former student Nikolas Cruz entered the high school on Feb. 14, 2018 and methodically walked through the school and opened fire on students in hallways and hiding in classrooms.

Cruz killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission released a Jan. 2 report that included a proposal to arm teachers.

