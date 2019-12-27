Columnist Warns 2020 Dems Their Healthcare Message Could Get Trump Re-Elected

Conservative columnist George Will is warning Democrats that their healthcare policies may lead to President Donald Trump’s re-election.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Will — who is no fan of Trump — warns that healthcare is the “defining issue” for voters, and it will decide who wins the 2020 presidential election.

Will accuses the Democrats running for president of failing to understand “health care’s complexities.”

“Seven days after [Sen. Kamala Harris’ (Calif.) campaign began, with a flippancy that proclaimed her unfamiliarity with health care’s complexities, she essentially said: Come to think about it, or actually without really thinking about it, ‘let’s move on’ from private health insurance. Has any presidential campaign begun by alarming more people?”

Will, who left the Republican Party in 2016 largely because of Trump, warned Democrats that the president would likely focus on his opponent’s healthcare plan to drag down their favorability.

Additionally, Will argues that conservatives understand the complexity of healthcare policy while claiming that Democrats are in "denial," and that could "produce a president's re-election."