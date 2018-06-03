Columbia Professor Urged to Step Down After Blaming Israel for ‘Every Dirty’ Act in World

250 People Signed An Open Letter Tuesday Calling On Columbia University To Urge A Professor To Step Down Over His “anti-semitic Bigotry” After He Claimed Israel Is Behind “every Dirty Treacherous Ugly And Pernicious Act Happening In The World.”

Hamid Dabashi, who teaches Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature at the university, came under fire for a post shared on his Facebook page — which has since been taken down — in which he also slammed “opponents of the Iran Nuclear deal” as “diehard Fifth Column Zionists.”

He also sent out a tweet, which is still active, blaming Israel for every “ugly” act “happening in the world.”

Every dirty treacherous ugly and pernicious act happening in the world just wait for a few days and the ugly name of “Israel” will pup… https://t.co/DcbxoJt3HO — Hamid Dabashi (@HamidDabashi) May 8, 2018

Nearly 250 alumni, students, faculty, and representatives from Jewish groups said “Dabashi’s statements echo common anti-Semitic canards and meet the working definition of anti-Semitism that the State Department has been using for years,” in the letter to Columbia President Lee Bollinger and the school’s Board of Trustees. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1