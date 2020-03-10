Colorado’s Ken Buck Dares Beto and Biden to Take His AR-15

Representative Ken Buck from Colorado challenged Beto O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden to take his AR-15 out of his office.

O’Rourke, the failed Democratic presidential candidate, who was one of the first big hopefuls to drop out, endorsed Biden just before Super Tuesday, along with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who had only just themselves withdrawn from the race. The rallying of the so-called “moderates” around Biden was seen as an effort to stop Sanders. O’Rourke had shot to notoriety in October, telling people that “hell yes, we’re coming for your AR-15s,” and said that he would get the police to remove the firearms of law-abiding citizens by force.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

“I want to make something clear, I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of him,” Biden said on Monday during a campaign rally with O’Rourke in Dallas. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.” Biden told O’Rourke that he was “counting on” the former congressman, adding “we need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you. You’re the best!” – READ MORE

