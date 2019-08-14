Colorado’s Hickenlooper May Drop Presidential Bid for Senate Race: Report

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering ending his bid for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination in order to run for his state’s U.S. Senate seat, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four Democrats familiar with his thinking.

Hickenlooper’s campaign refused to comment on the report. Democrats in Colorado have been urging the popular former governor and former mayor of Denver to enter the race to wrest the seat from Republican Cory Gardner.

Democrats need to pick up three seats in the Senate in 2020 to take control from Republicans, and many in the party have pinned their hopes on Colorado, a state that does not lean heavily toward one party or the other. Republican President Donald Trump is unpopular in the state, and Hickenlooper’s high ratings could propel him into the Senate seat if he does run.

Hickenlooper is one of two dozen Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to run against Trump in 2020. But his effort has so far failed to catch fire.

Staff members in June advised Hickenlooper to find a graceful way to bow out of the campaign, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters at the time. Several of Hickenlooper's campaign aides quit just days after that meeting.