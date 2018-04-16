Colorado teachers to walk out, rally lawmakers for more education funding

More than 100 teachers in Colorado are planning to walk off the job Monday to rally at the state Capitol.

The teachers are planning to demand more funding for schools and increased pay for teachers in support of the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) Lobby Day, according to The Denver Post.

Classes in Englewood, part of the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area, have been canceled ahead of the planned walkout.

CEA spokesman Mike Wetzel said Friday the district made the decision to close because it “didn’t have enough substitutes to cover that many teachers being out.” – READ MORE

