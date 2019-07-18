Colorado State University ‘Inclusive Language Guide’ discourages use of terms ‘America’ and ‘American’

A guide to inclusive language published by a Colorado State University task force cautions students, faculty, and staff to avoid the use of the terms “America” and “American,” among others, some of which might not be known to the common person to be considered offensive.

The Inclusive Language Guide was compiled by Colorado State’s Inclusive Communications Task Force with the goal of “helping communicators practice inclusive language and helping everyone on our campus feel welcomed, respected, and valued.”

The guide explains why “America/American” is a “word/phrase to avoid”:

“The Americas encompass a lot more than the United States. There is South America, Central America, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean just to name a few of 42 countries in total. That’s why the word “americano” in Spanish can refer to anything on the American continent. Yet, when we talk about “Americans” in the United States, we’re usually just referring to people from the United States. This erases other cultures and depicts the United States as the dominant American country.”

Instead, people should say “U.S. citizen” or “person from the U.S.” – READ MORE