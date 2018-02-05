True Pundit

Security

Colorado Springs: Three Officers Shot; One Killed As Officers Respond To ‘Active Scene’

Posted on by
Share:

Three officers, two El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer, have been shot in Colorado Springs.

CBS4 has learned a deputy has died.

This is happening near N. Murray Boulevard and Galley Road. A number of suspects have also been shot. Police say all suspect have been accounted for. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: