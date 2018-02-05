Colorado Springs: Three Officers Shot; One Killed As Officers Respond To ‘Active Scene’

Three officers, two El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer, have been shot in Colorado Springs.

CBS4 has learned a deputy has died.

We are working an active scene at this time involving #EPSO and #CSPD in the area of Galley and Murray – PIO Enroute, more to follow pic.twitter.com/5Z0QYNUY8B — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 5, 2018

This is happening near N. Murray Boulevard and Galley Road. A number of suspects have also been shot. Police say all suspect have been accounted for. – READ MORE

