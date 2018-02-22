Colorado School District Is Not Waiting for Legislators to Act — Allows Teachers to Be Armed

As state legislators debate on what measures should be taken to prevent school shootings, one rural school district in Colorado is not waiting around and has given the green light for teachers and staff to be armed.

The New York Post reports the Hanover School District 28 board voted 3-2 to allow school employees to go through training and be armed during school hours.

Fleming School superintendent Steve McCracken said staff who volunteer for carrying during work will undergo 46 hours of training, including live fire shooting, have to go through annual training, and will receive psychological examination.

“I don’t care if any of the staff ever pick up a gun,” Lawson told The Gazette in 2016. “The fact that you have a ‘No guns’ sign at your front door is an invitation. If this resolution passes, we can put up a sign, ‘Some staff at this school may be armed.’ To me, that’s a deterrent.” – READ MORE

