Colorado Poised to Hold Statewide Referendum on National Popular Vote

A group hoping to overturn the Colorado legislature’s decision to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact says it has turned in 227,198 petition signatures Thursday in its attempt to force a statewide referendum vote in 2020.

Organizers for Coloradans Vote will need about 125,000 of those signatures to pass muster with the secretary of state’s office to qualify for the ballot in November of next year.

“We are humbled by the remarkable support we have received from people across Colorado,” said Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese, one of the lead organizers. “Over 2,200 volunteers carried petitions to protect Colorado’s vote for President. This groundswell of grassroots support is not only remarkable—it’s historic. No measure in Colorado’s history has turned in as many signatures collected by volunteers as we did today.”

“We will not give our votes for president to California, Illinois, or New York,” said Monument Mayor Don Wilson, the other lead organizer. “We will keep our votes for president where they belong, with the voters of Colorado.” – READ MORE