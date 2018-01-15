Colorado nurse, 20, dies in bungee jumping accident

A Colorado woman’s death remains a mystery after investigators said the device at the center of her bungee jumping accident was functioning properly.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment worked with manufacturer Head Rush Technologies to test the device and is not investigating other potential reasons for the Jan. 4 fall that killed 20-year-old Ciara Romero, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Romero was participating in a 70-foot bungee-jump feature at Get Air at the Silo when she fell. Participants climb one of the silo’s towers, then transfer to a wooden platform and jump off while attached to a rope.

Participants then fall for about 20 feet and are caught by the device and lowered slowly to the ground.

“This inspection involved testing which subjected the device to various loading profiles across a range of weights, where the velocity and force were recorded in simulated descents,” according to a statement from the company published by the Sentinel. – READ MORE