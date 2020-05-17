Colorado man died of alcohol poisoning, but death was later blamed on coronavirus: report

A Colorado man who died of alcohol poisoning had his death classified as due to the coronavirus, possibly shedding light on a skewed virus death toll in the state, according to a report on Thursday.

Sebastian Yellow, 35, was found dead by police on May 4. Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers later determined that his death was due to acute alcohol poisoning. His blood-alcohol content measured in at .55. The legal limit in the state is .08.

But before Deavers signed the death certificate, Colorado health officials reportedly categorized Yellow’s death as being due to COVID-19.

“They should have to be recording the same way I do. They have to go off the truth and facts and list it as such,” said Deavers, according to Denver’s KCNC-TV.

Back in April, health officials in Colorado classified three nursing home fatalities as COVID-19 deaths, even though attending physicians ruled they were not related to the coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --