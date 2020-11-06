Colorado Joins Growing List Of States Who Pledge To Dedicate Their Electoral Votes To The Winner Of The Popular Vote

Colorado residents approved a measure Wednesday to join a list of states pledging to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who obtains the majority of the popular vote.

Proposition 113 passed with roughly 52% approval from voters, entering Colorado into the Interstate Popular Vote Compact, according to the Denver Post. The state joins 15 other jurisdictions across the U.S., including California, Illinois, New York and Washington, according to the compact’s website.

JUST IN: Colorado has voted to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. That means Colorado is officially part of the movement to sideline the #ElectoralCollege.#copolitics #election2020 pic.twitter.com/SF782dmVIn — cprnews (@CPRNews) November 4, 2020

States in the compact will not switch to awarding its electoral votes based on the popular vote until the group obtains support from enough jurisdictions to total at least 270 electoral points, according to the website. The Interstate Popular Vote Compact raised its total to 196 after Colorado’s entrance to the group, the organization wrote.

“The national popular vote is a very straightforward concept,” Democratic Colorado state Sen. Michael Foote told the Hill. “One person should always equal one vote, and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes should win the election.”

But former Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty, a Republican, told the Hill: “Coloradoʼs votes should be decided by Coloradans. This is going to reduce Coloradoʼs clout, and itʼs going to reduce our influence on issues like transportation, water, health care and funding for our military bases.”