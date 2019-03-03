Colorado high school wrestler forfeits state tournament match rather than wrestle girl

A Colorado high school student forfeited the state tournament match rather than wrestle a girl during the match.

Brendan Johnston, 18, a senior at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., forfeited his match against Jaslynn Gallegos, a senior at Skyview High in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, Feb. 21, KDVR reported. A few days later on Saturday, Feb. 23, he forfeited the match against Angel Rios, a junior at Valley High, in the third-round consolation match, ending his high school wrestling career.

The student cited his religious and personal beliefs for forfeiting the matches.

“It’s so physical… physically close. I don’t think that’s really appropriate with a young lady. It’s also very aggressive and I’m not really, I guess, comfortable with that,” Johnston told KDVR.

Johnston has never wrestled a girl before and also forfeited against a female opponent in the state tournament last year, the media outlet reported.

“And I guess the physical aggression, too,” the student told the Denver Post. “I don’t want to treat a young lady like that on the mat. Or off the mat. And not to disrespect the heart or the effort that she’s put in. That’s not what I want to do, either.” – READ MORE