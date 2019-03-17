Colorado Dem Gov signs national popular vote bill

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed into law this week the act which will allocate his state’s nine electoral college votes to whichever candidate wins the so-called “national popular vote.”

This change, sought nearly exclusively by Democrats, won’t take effect unless enough states sign on to the premise and commit their votes. The magic number is 270 electoral votes. The addition of Colorado’s nine brings the current tally of votes in what is dubbed the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” to 181.

The underlying premise is that instead of voters in a state coming to an agreement on whom they wish to be chief executive, and then committing their state’s voice to that candidate, the state will instead wait to see what happens with everyone else, and then go along with that.

Under the current system, the presidential election is in the main decided by the “battleground” states, and it is there that candidates tend to focus their campaigning. Under the proposed “national popular vote” method, large concentrations of population, primarily in liberal coastal states, will be the driving force in politics. – READ MORE