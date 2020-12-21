Colorado coroner outraged over ‘inflated’ COVID death tolls after finding gunshot victims were included in toll

Brenda Bock, a Colorado coroner, says she’s shocked over “inflated” COVID-19 death tolls in Grand County.

Now she’s speaking out to local news outlets to call attention to the way the state health department is reporting some deaths as coronavirus-related.

Bock, according to the Daily Wire, said that Grand County’s five COVID-19 deaths include two gunshot wound victims.

“It’s absurd that they would even put that on there,” she said. “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they’re contagious? You know, I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”

The outlet reported that Colorado’s health department defended itself by stating that it was just following the protocol set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – READ MORE

