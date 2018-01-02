Colorado Chick-Fil-A Opens on a Sunday to Feed First Responders After Shooting

A Colorado Chick-Fil-A made a rare move of opening on Sunday to feed a group of first responders after a deadly shooting took place in Highlands Ranch Sunday morning.

“With heavy hearts and lots of community support three Douglas County, Jefferson County, and other County officers are helping with food 400 sandwiches for first responders. Our prayers are with all that serve and their family’s,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Chick-Fil-A is usually closed on Sundays, in keeping with the company founder Truett Cathy’s wish to close the stores on Sundays.

Cathy, a devout Christian, began the tradition in 1946 to recognize Sunday as a holy day and to give employees one scheduled day off a week. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *