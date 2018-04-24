Colorado bill would punish striking teachers with jail time

Colorado state senators are considering a bill that would punish teachers with jail time if they go on strike, Denver7 reported.

Two GOP lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow public school districts in the state to seek a court injunction to block teacher strikes, according to the news outlet.

Any teachers who refuse to comply with the injunction would be considered in contempt of court and could face up to six months in jail as well as fines. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1